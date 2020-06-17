Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Farhan Akhtar pens a poem 'of swooping vultures and crocodile tears'

Farhan Akhtar dedicated a poem to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It appeared to deride the sudden concern for him by B-Town folk. Titled Gone too soon, he wrote: Sleep my brother, Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, Let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap, Let the shrill get higher, Let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep, Sleep, my brother sleep, RIP Sushant.

Farhan Akhtar is not the first actor to share his opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death. A lot of Bollywood celebrities, like Raveena Tandon, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vikar Gupta have poured their heart on social media.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

