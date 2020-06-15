Sushant Singh Rajput's death: KL Rahul says 'heartbreaking', Suresh Raina 'shocked'

Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

Incredibly heart breaking to hear of Sushant Singh's passing. Talented and versatile on screen. A big loss for Indian cinema. May you rest in peace. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 14, 2020

Expressing shock over the passing away of Rajput, Suresh Raina wrote: "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi's biopic. We've lost a handsome, ever smiling actor. Om Shanti!"

Sharing similar sentiments, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami said he is 'deeply shocked and saddened" to learn about the death of the actor.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the loss of #SushantSinghRajput. A fine actor gone too soon. Will always remember our meeting. RIP brother," Mohammad Shami tweeted.

