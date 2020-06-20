Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Life's tough, just like cricket!

In cricket (any sport for that matter and even in the game of life), there are bound to be pressure moments. Losing a few early wickets while defending a low total in a tight game, the team that handles pressure best, mostly wins; ditto individuals.

When wickets are falling, opponents smell victory, the batsman gets surrounded by close-in fielders who exert pressure. Even though the batsman is growing in confidence, defending well and punishing the odd bad ball on a turning pitch for the scoreboard to roll, the opponents know that it takes one good ball for a wicket. Hope floats amidst those tactical moves.

Pressure factor

While a good partnership relaxes the batting side in the dressing room, the reserves of the fielding team are hoping for a breakthrough. As the new over starts, the batsman may make an effort to break the shackles by playing an attacking stroke, but is unable to pierce the field for pressure-releasing boundaries. The overall failure to get on top of the bowling adds to the pressure. Let's paint a scenario: A left-arm orthodox spinner gets set to deliver and in a rush of blood, the batsman steps out too early. The bowler cleverly changes his line and length to beat the batsman in the air. In the course of executing his pre-determined stroke, the ball is beyond reach. The heave only results in a stumping. "Absolute suicide," the commentators exclaim in their box, before going on to describe the stroke. The supporters in the stands are crestfallen and heads fall in one dressing room while the other is jubilant.

The spectators utter to themselves: "Why did he play such a shot? It was a stupid stroke; he should have stayed on. He could have got his team out of trouble but he lost his cool. He has now put his team deeper in the woods." Keeping this scenario in mind, let's look at Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Everything seemed to be going right in his career and his fan-following was not exactly waning. He was emerging as an inspirational icon for many coming from small towns. He gave them confidence to work hard, hone their craft and most importantly, to dream big.

One bad decision at the spur of the moment, a wicket is lost and so is a life. No batsman loves to throw his wicket away and no human being wants to end his life but it still happens. Sometimes, that rocky aspect is visible to those around but they do not envisage such an act. In cricket, the non-striker can see his partner feeling itchy, behaving differently, changing his body language—all is noticed by him but he decides not to calm his partner own. He waits for the over to end but as it often turns out, it's too late.

Non-striker's role

In the dressing room, the coach, teammates notice the anxiety growing in the middle, they helplessly wait for the over to end so that a message can be sent out. The only person close to him is his partner. Had he spoken at the first instance when the change in behaviour was seen, a wicket could have been saved, the game won and no regrets. The opposing captain, wicketkeeper, close-in fielders and bowlers are hawk-like in their observation of the batsman's change in body language. For them, his fall is their victory. They get encouraged to get under his skin, fuel his anxiety and then celebrate his failure.

In this cut-throat competitive environment, one should be prepared for such tactics from opponents. Paying attention to their utterances will further encourage them.

Strategy for success

The best strategy is to ignore it and stay away from the negative elements. It's important to have a coping mechanism for such distractions. Staying focussed on the goal, believing in one's ability, keep following the process that leads to success is of utmost importance than paying attention to those who want to celebrate a downfall.

In cricket or in life, one person who can save you is the one closest to you at that moment. Trust, confide, listen to him and execute his suggestions. The other guy is yourself! If you are able to read and realise the symptoms, react calmly or speak to your partner to take more of the strike, you can ward off the spur-of-the-moment decisions—jataka— when you want to hit and get out of trouble. It's futile to regret after playing that stupid shot.

Unlike Test cricket, life is a single-innings game, a precious one. Those critical five to 10 minutes spent away from the strike to relax at the non-striker's end are most important. Once you allow those moments to pass, it's time to reap again.

Sushant, you played a stroke. As a batsman will tell you, it happens. You are sadly gone, but may you be an example for others. We know you loved your cricket.



Rest in peace.

The author was a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news