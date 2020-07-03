Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi leaving Bollywood? The actress clarifies

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi raised a lot of eyebrows after she wrote a cryptic post about leaving Mumbai. In fact, her caption left everyone anxious as it dropped hints about Sanjana leaving Bollywood forever.

However, the newcomer has now clarified the reports about her bidding adieu to Bollywood and Mumbai. The actress reassured everyone that there was 'absolutely nothing to worry about'. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Arre arre! Kaafi kuch interpret ho gaya meri previous story se (Uh oh! My previous story was interpreted in the wrong way). Now that I re-read it, I can see why! Did NOT mean can any kind of ‘bidding adieu’ forever - not to Mumbai, not to anything else!"

She continued, "I have been back home in Delhi since February , throughout lockdown! When COVID eases out, is what I meant when I said ‘jaldi, ya shayad nahi’ - we’ll all be back to life as per usual! Me to being wherever it is that is required for work! Appreciate all the worry, all you lovely humans! But absolutely nothing to worry about (sic)."

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi's recent post:

On Wednesday, the newcomer took to Instagram to write a cryptic note along with a masked photo of herself that read, "Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. 4 mahine baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali Dilli vapis (Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. Saw you after four months. I'm going back to Delhi)..."

Sanjana Sanghi was shocked and upset by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress posted a video where she expressed how she was feeling after hearing the news. Sharing the video, Sanjana wrote, "I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying..."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. While the police have confirmed that he died by suicide, no note was found at his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Sushant Singh's last film, Dil Bechara, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film will see the late actor in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo.

