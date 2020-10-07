Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer writes to CBI, claims AIIMS forensic report 'faulty'

The legal team of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), raising objections to the report by the medical team of AIIMS that has ruled out the possibility of a murder. The letter addressed to the CBI director claims that AIIMS forensic report is 'faulty'.

Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, in his letter, wrote that even though they have repeatedly asked for a copy of the AIIMS report, there has been no response by Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the AIIMS doctor’s team.

The AIIMS medical board on Saturday stated that Sushant Rajput died by suicide and it was not a murder.

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor. According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.

#SushantSinghRajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh writes a letter to CBI Director, raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS to CBI & calling it faulty.



The letter reads, "Matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI." pic.twitter.com/Jlnnusf37C — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Singh wrote that AIIMS team was “not doing a post-mortem report but was only to express its opinion with regard to the post-mortem report done by the Cooper Hospital.”

He added, “AIIMS did not have the privilege of examining the body of Sushant Singh Rajput and thus forming a first-hand opinion about the cause of death.”

Singh also wrote that Dr Sudhir Gupta has been “giving media interviews about the sensitive case right from the day one, questioning the Doctors of Cooper Hospital for dubious autopsy and Maharashtra Police for hurried post-mortem and contamination and non-preservation of scene of crime.”

The legal team also raised questions on the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta.

"The conduct of Dr Gupta is unethical, unprofessional, and in contravention of government service conduct rules and MCI guidelines. This criminal misadventure on his part has undermined the public trust in a premier institution like AIIMS."

"It has created doubts in the minds of millions of people about the fairness of investigation," it further added.

The legal team asserted that the AIIMS report, if at all, could have only specified the cause of death, that is, by hanging and could not have gone on to say that it was a case of suicide because that is something which only the CBI can decide after complete investigation.

"The CBI may also inquire into the circumstances that led Dr Gupta to indulge in such unprofessional conduct that threatens to jeopardise the course of investigation and help wrong-doers escape the clutches of law. It is requested only such medical report that is true appraisal of available evidence is relied upon and not the present one that patently seems to be a fictional concoction to help the culprits," said the legal team.

The AIIMS panel report questioned the absence of timing of death in the Cooper Hospital's autopsy report and pointed towards dimly-lit post-mortem room at the Mumbai hospital, sources said.

Sushant's autopsy was done by three Cooper Hospital doctors on June 14 night.

The CBI officials have remained tight-lipped on the AIIMS report.

Dr Gupta, meanwhile, in a statement said that the AIIMS Medical Board has expressed very clearly and conclusively its final medico-legal opinion in this case. He said that the contents of the opinion shared with the CBI cannot be shared with anyone as the matter is sub judice.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his flat in Mumbai on June 14. A section of media had hinted that it could be a murder.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

