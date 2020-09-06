Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Jab tak track gets tribute version by Ankita Lokhande, Adhyayan Suman

Actors Adhyayan Suman and Ankita Lokhande have come up with a special version of the popular song Jab tak, in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Adhyayan posted a video clip of his version of the song on Instagram. He sings in the clip, which also features audio excerpts of previous interviews of late actor Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita, which she gave for post his demise. In the audio excerpts, Ankita speaks of how Sushant would find happiness in little things.

"Jab tak 2.0 - A tribute for SSR Thank you Ankita @lokhandeankita for sharing this and being a part of this tribute! The least I could do is to put a smile on peoples faces who have been relentlessly fighting for #justiceforsushant. He will live in our hearts forever," Adhyayan wrote.

Adhyayan can be seen singing the song in the video.

Ankita, too, posted the video on her Instagram. "Speechless," she captioned the video.

From Sushant hugging Ankita to the late actor enjoying a movie, Jab tak 2.0 gives a glimpse of several beautiful moments from Sushant's life. The original version of the song featured in Sushant's 2016 hit release, "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story".

