Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Katyayni pens heartbreaking note: You were more than what others thought of you

Even after more than a month after his death, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us! The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). The late actor's family members have been sharing some sweet memories with Sushant on their Instagram handles making us teary-eyed.

Sushant's niece Katyayni Arya Rajput also mourned his death and penned a beautiful note for her 'Gulshan Mama'. She also shared a loving picture with Sushant, where he can be seen hugging his niece and planting a kiss on her forehead. In the note, Katyayni writes that she never thought she'd see such a day when she would never be able to hear Sushant's voice again.

"Gulshan mama, I love you more than the universe. You were and still are the most precious person to me. I always thought that sometime in the future we would look up at the sky and discuss the mysticism in reality. Your talks about life always mesmerised me and always pushed me to do better, I never thought that I would have to see such a day when I would never be able to hear your voice again," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

She continued, "You were more than what others thought of you, you were more than what I thought of you. You were more than what you thought of yourself. You were and still are an unstoppable force of energy that was too much for this world to contain. You once told me that we in reality never really die and I really want to believe you but it gets harder by each and every day. I just wish I could travel into a parallel universe where the world is a better place and we are together smiling, star-gazing and laughing at the "intellectual" jokes you make".

"But I must not let my grieve drag me down and hamper my evolution because it would be a shame if I allowed it to happen. Your blood flows through my veins and I intend on making full use out of it. Gulshan mama, I am going to make you proud. I will always love you Gulshan Mama," she concluded her post.

Apart from Katyayni, Sushant's niece Mallika Singh had shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with Sushant, whom she used to fondly call "Gulshan Mama" on June 20. She captioned it, "I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely (sic)".

The late actor's sister, Shweta also has been using social media to share pictures of the late actor since his death. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture where the siblings can be seen bringing in the festival during their childhood days. The note than she penned for him is likely to leave a lump in your throat.

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

