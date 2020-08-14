Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika: I don't know a better person and I never will

For Mallika Singh, there is no better person she has known in life than her maternal uncle, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "I don't know a better person and I never will know a better person," wrote Mallika on her verified Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon.

She shared a happy throwback selfie clicked with her "Gulshan mama", or Sushant, along with the post that she hashtagged #SCforSushant. The hashtag has been trending on Twitter since Thursday morning.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video on social media, demanding an unbiased investigation into her brother's death.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah," Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account.

We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. ðÂÂÂ #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/5WgkaUQybJ — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea in her written submissions in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Patna FIR of July 25, could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and transferred to the Mumbai Police. She also insisted that her late boyfriend's father KK Singh has made baseless allegations against her.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever