Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika slams trolls: Stop this campaign against our family, please

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has shaken the country to its very core. Right from his alleged suicide to the nepotism debate, questions are being raised about exactly led to the actor's death on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). Sushant's family particularly sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his niece Mallika Singh have been sharing sweet memories with her brother on social media.

Unfortunately, the family has been on the target of trolls from questioning the relationship of Sushant and his father to claiming the actor's sisters didn't show 'appropriate grief' after his death. Now, Sushant's niece Mallika has slammed the trolls targeting her family. She made her reaction public by commenting on a post by the late actor's sister Meetu Singh where the latter talked about the demise of her brother and how she is unable to say goodbye even now.

Shutting down the trolls who attacked Meetu, Mallika wrote: "Clearing out some of the misunderstandings about my masi: 1. If you study up on psychology (I'm minoring in psychology at university) you'd know of a thing called "emotional numbing" by shock. You can stop feeling emotions temporarily after trauma. She compulsively refused to believe it had happened. She was the first one to hear the news from our family, she was the main shock absorber."

She continued, "2. She was asked to keep it together for a little while by the lawyer and watch how the investigation is carried out after she had fainted when she arrived. My mamu (SSR) had a lot of valuables in the apartment. She was asked to be alert."

Talking about the bond between the siblings, she added, "3. She was the one taught my mamu how to ride a motorbike and play cricket when he was young. My Meetu masi has nerves of steel. She is the strongest of all the siblings. At the time, we didn't know what was going on, we trusted the authorities to know what to do, just like any person in a democracy would. She was checking up on her daughter on the phone, because my little cousin wouldn't stop crying, she was trying to sound strong for her sake, for all of our sake. She's the kind of person who'd always worry about other people and completely neglect her own feelings. The reason she was adjusting her hair was because it was falling on her eyes, and the flashes of cameras were bothering her. We aren't used to media attention."

Speaking about Sandip, she wrote, "4.The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn't know Sandip Singh. Any unfair fingers pointed to my masi is an unfair finger pointed to my grandparents' upbringing. The siblings had a profound bond. They loved each other and I have witnessed it growing up. All my mamu's older sisters pampered him after nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest. Stop this campaign against the family, please. We're fighting for with all emotional strength we have left (sic).

Take a look at Mallika Singh's post:

Sushant's family, particularly his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been demanding a fair investigation into her brother's death. She has been quite vocal about it on social media. Several actors have supported her demand.

