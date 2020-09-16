Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika's message to late actor's fans: We stay united for SSR

Mallika Singh, the niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a picture of the late actor in her new post on Instagram Stories, to exhort his fans to stay united. In the picture, Sushant is seen with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti in the backseat of a car.

"#WeStayUnited4SSR," wrote Mallika.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shweta shared a throwback video of Sushant with the caption: "What A Heartwarming Smile."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

