Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh: Bhai was my pride

Meetu Singh, elder sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a painting of her late brother and late mother on social media. Meetu expressed her pain at the untimely demise of her brother, saying he was her pride, adding that she is unable to cope with her loss.

Meetu shared the painting on her unverified Twitter account on Friday. In the artwork, Sushant sits in front of his mother with his hands are folded in a Namaste, and a smile on his face while she places her hand on his head and blesses him. The painting has the word "Ma" written in Hindi on it.

"My mother was my source of energy. My bhai was my pride. Lost both of them too early. Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss," Meetu Singh captioned the painting on Twitter.

My mother was my source of energy.

My bhai was my pride.

Lost both of them too early.

Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss. pic.twitter.com/bhHqiogr3m — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) September 18, 2020

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Meetu Singh, a cricketer by profession is Sushant's second elder sister. She stayed for a few days with the 34-year-old actor at his Bandra home till June 12, two days before his death.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever