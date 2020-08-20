Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh welcomes Supreme Court verdict: Fight for justice has begun

Meetu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, feels with CBI taking over the death probe of her late brother on the directive of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the fight for justice has just begun. "CBI finally. I will always be grateful for the persistent love and support you guys have been bestowing endlessly on our family in the toughest times. Thnx for loving my brother, for being his warriors in order to bring him Justice and keeping humanity alive," Meetu Singh tweeted from an unverified Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Hats off to your persistent support #SSRwarriors. Your resilient efforts have made this possible, thank you for being a part of a mass awakening. The fight for Justice has begun! This will mark the beginning of a new era," she wrote in a separate tweet.

CBI finally

I will always be grateful for the persistent love and support you guys have been bestowing endlessly on our family in the toughest times.Thnx for loving my brother, for being his warriors in order to bring him Justice and keeping humanity alive. #CBITakesOver — Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14. Shweta Singh Kirti, another sister of Sushant, her husband Vishal Kirti, and niece Mallika Singh have also welcomed the apex court ruling.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever