Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh shares video of late actor feeding a child

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late actor feeding a child, and the picture trended all through Thursday on social media. In the clip Shweta shared on Instagram, Sushant is seen dressed in his "Sonchiriya" costume and feeding an underprivileged child with his hands.

"A Beautiful Caring Heart! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Shweta captioned the clip, which currently has 418K views on the photo-sharing website.

Sushant was found dead on June 14. Currently, the CBI is probing the cause of his death along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The late actor's girlfriend Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death.

