Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya set to release on 8th February, 2019

Ronnie Screwvala's Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, and Manoj Bajpayee is all set to release on 8th of February, 2019. The newly released poster showcases the badass avatar of Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana dressed as dacoits along with their gang

The poster has a text written in Devnagari that reads, 'Bairi beimaan, baaghi saavdhan!'

The film is based on the topic of dacoits in Chambal. Starring an ensemble cast, Son Chiriya will see Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The fictional story is inspired by the tales of Chambal and is set in the 1970's. The Ronnie Screwvala's production Sonchiriya is co-written by Sudip Sharma. Before penning down the entire story, Sudip had earlier visited Chambal and interacted with reformed dacoits from the era as part of the initial study.

Talking about the extensive research, Sudip Sharma said, "Some of them have more than 80 murder charges on them. Everyone has heard horror stories about the dacoits of Chambal but I've realised the reality is quite different from what Hindi films portray. We aim to capture that reality".

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Sonchiriya is all set to release on 8th February, 2019.

