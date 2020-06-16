Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister to arrive in India, worried about the 7-day quarantine

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, is on her way to India to be with the family. However, she is concerned about being in quarantine for seven days upon arrival in the country.

She wrote on social media: "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon." (sic)

Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was cremated in Mumbai on June 15. Since then a lot of people have paid tributes to the actor on social media.

"I m sorry for not being able to respond....I am trying to stay strong.... thanks for all the condolences... it is giving me strength.... Just pray for my family," Shweta shared in a post. (sic)

The family is having a hard time. After Sushant's death, his family has been struck by another blow, with his ailing sister-in-law Sudha Devi passing away in Bihar's Purnia on Monday evening as she could not bear the loss of the actor. She was suffering from liver cancer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news