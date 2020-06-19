Sushant Singh Rajput's video as a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput's journey wasn't' easy. Hailing from Patna, completing his engineering, later, entering the world of showbiz did not come in as a bed of roses for the actor. His struggle to success and desire to make it big in life, left everyone in awe. Well, many weren't aware that SSR started his career in Bollywood as a background dancer. He also confessed how he was a part of a-listers dance sequences, which included Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others.

Now, after the actor's demise, a new video has surfaced online where Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen matching the steps with the Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As the news of his suicide came in as a huge shocker to many, netizens are left in a fury. Here is the video of him as a background dancer in one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song that has gone viral.

Aishwarya also extended her condolences to Sushant's family and friends. She shared it as her Instagram story. Here's what the post read:

picture courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account

Speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's professional journey, the actress never shared the screen space with SSR. Aishwarya was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan. The film also starred Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role among others. Now, she is all set to be a part of Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel, Ponniyin Selvan. It traces the early days of Raja Chola I of the Chola dynasty who ruled medieval south India.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput: He was mesmerised by the simplest things, was one of a kind

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to all the Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike. A lot of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor.

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Mahesh Shetty pens heartbreaking note: Wish that call would have come through

Video: Sushant Singh Rajput was a shy person who found it hard to express himself - Mayank Shekhar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news