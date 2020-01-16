Search

Sushant Singh slams spiritual leader, Rangoli Chandel slams Sushant

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 14:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The former host of the TV show, Savdhaan India, was shocked to see his photograph being used for an upcoming spiritual programme

Sadhguru and Sushant Singh

Sushant Singh, who is in the forefront of the anti-CAA protests in the city, now has an axe to grind with spiritual leader, Sadhguru. The former host of the TV show, Savdhaan India, was shocked to see his photograph being used for an upcoming spiritual programme in Mumbai. The actor, who had attended one of his discourses earlier, had returned disillusioned.

He tweeted, "Dear@SadhguruJV did I give you permission to use my picture? Still, if you insist on using it, please also share it with the scathing feedback my wife and I gave your 'spiritual' programme. Worst experience of our lives. Six sets of clothes you changed in two days, were fab though (sic)."

Rangoli Chandel had her own two cents to offer about the issue. Here's what she tweeted: "Bhai Shushant ji,main bhi nahin janti aap hain kaun (I don't know who you are), very likely even the Volunteers who complied the program didn't know u as well, lot of people in Tamilnadu don't know Kangana as well especially in the aashram u didn't like the program sorry bhai (sic)."

Well, let's wait and watch if Sushant Singh has a response to Rangoli Chandel's tweets. 

