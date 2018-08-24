Sushant Singh to remake Dulquer Salmaan's Bangalore Days?

bollywood

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput has liked the concept of the film and is considering to both, act and produce the film, Bangalore Days

Sushant Singh Rajput. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput

The trend of remaking South films in Bollywood is increasing with each passing day. The new actor to join the bandwagon is Sushant Singh Rajput. As per a DNA report, the actor has started his own production house, and has already announced a few projects that will take off under his banner. Speaking about the same, a source informed the daily saying, "Sushant Singh Rajput has expressed a keen interest in a Malayalam film. He has set up his own production company and has already announced a few projects that will be made under his banner. One of them will be the Hindi remake of Bangalore Days."

The Malayalam film, Bangalore Days revolves around the lives of three cousins. They part ways after their school only to re-unite in Bangalore. The entire process of reuniting and how they support each other forms the plot of the film, which attracted Sushant. "Sushant liked the film's concept and how it imparts a message in a subtle way. He wants to play Nivin Pauly's character (that of an engineer) because he connected with it. He's also currently in discussions with producer Vivek Rangachari, who currently has the rights for the Hindi remake. It remains to be seen whether the Raabta actor acquires the rights or co-produces the film with Vivek," informed a source to the daily.

Currently, Sushant Singh Rajput has Kedarnath up for release. Apart from this, he is also working on the remake of 'The Fault in Our Stars' titled Kizie Aur Manny. Sushant is also set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a series biopic. The yet-to-be-titled project will celebrate the Indian geniuses spanning 2,000 years - from 540 BC to 2015 AD.

