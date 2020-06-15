Sushant was known to be curious, fun-loving: Manoj Bajpayee
He wanted to have lunch at my home, and gorge on mutton that was cooked by me. I feel heartbroken that our dinner plans were so tragically put to an end. I hope that he finds peace, wherever he is
It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more. He left his family, and his friends, who knew him as a fun-loving and respectful person, and one who was curious and full of life. He always wanted to know about the unknown; about space and quantum physics, and about performances and filmmaking. The moments I spent with him during the making of Sonchiriya are flashing in front of my eyes. I find it hard to believe that we will never meet again. He wanted to have lunch at my home, and gorge on mutton that was cooked by me. I feel heartbroken that our dinner plans were so tragically put to an end. I hope that he finds peace, wherever he is.
Manoj Bajpayee
