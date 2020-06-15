Sushant was known to be curious, fun-loving: Manoj Bajpayee

It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more. He left his family, and his friends, who knew him as a fun-loving and respectful person, and one who was curious and full of life. He always wanted to know about the unknown; about space and quantum physics, and about performances and filmmaking. The moments I spent with him during the making of Sonchiriya are flashing in front of my eyes. I find it hard to believe that we will never meet again. He wanted to have lunch at my home, and gorge on mutton that was cooked by me. I feel heartbroken that our dinner plans were so tragically put to an end. I hope that he finds peace, wherever he is.



Manoj Bajpayee

