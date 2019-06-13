Sushil Kumar enjoys trip to Bali with family

other-sports

Throughout the trip, Sushil was seen sharing family photos and videos with his fans on his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, giving glimpse of stupendous locations, eating joints and leisure activities in Bali.

Sushil Kumar with wife (pic/ Sushil Kumar Instagram)

Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar recently took a trip to Bali wherein he spent some quality time with his family.



The trip was organised by 'Shoes on Loose', one of the fastest growing experiential travel companies in India.



Talking about his experience, Sushil said, "Bali has a lot to offer to everyone. Be it the majestic beaches, historic temples, street side markets, local cuisine, water sports, and warm hospitality, I and my family enjoyed every moment of our trip curated by Shoes on Loose.



"What stood out about this experience was how seamlessly our trip was planned and executed by Shoes on Loose to the finest details. I am looking forward to more such trips with them, as and when my sporting calendar permits."

With inputs from IANS

