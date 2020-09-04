Sushil Kumar sends blessings to Sakshi Malik on her 28th birthday

India’s star wrestler Sushil Kumar recently sent his birthday wishes to Olympic bronze medallist and fellow Indian grappler Sakshi Malik, who turned 28 on Thursday. The veteran Indian wrestler took to social media site Instagram to share a picture for his 228,000 followers and wrote: “Happy Birthday @sakshimalik_official stay blessed..!!”

Sushil Kumar won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics as well as a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. In 2009, Sushil received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Birthday girl Sakshi Malik set a record when she became the first ever Indian female wrestler to bag a medal at the Olympics. Sakshi won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

