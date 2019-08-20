Sushil Kumar wins trials for World Championships

other-sports

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar is a multiple medal winner at Olympics

India's star grappler Sushil Kumar would have been a tad nervous as he stepped onto the mat at the KD Jadhav arena in New Delhi today for the trials for the World Wrestling Championships in September given he was not in the best of form in the last year or so.

However, he didn't let that affect his confidence as the double Olympic medal-winning grappler comfortably made the Indian side for the worlds by winning the 74kg trials. Sushil beat Jitender Kumar 4-2 in the final today.

Interestingly, Sushil was expected to face a tough challenge from Amit Dhankar, who won a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year. However, Dhankar was beaten by Jitender 5-0 in the semi-finals.

The World Wrestling Championships will be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22. The World Championships is also a qualifier event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

