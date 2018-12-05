Sushma Swaraj addresses India diaspora in UAE

international

Swaraj had a long day full of engagements, including co-chairing the 12th Joint Commission Meeting between UAE and India and the inauguration of the Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum in the UAE capital

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday addressed the India diaspora in UAE and highlighted the closeness in the relationship between the two countries.

The event, organised by India's Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Suri was started with the rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan -Vaishnav Jan To and Raghupati Raghav Rajaram by an Emirati singer, as part of the Father of the Nation's 150 birth anniversary celebrations. Swaraj talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to build relations with Muslim countries.

She further highlighted that a request has been made to the UAE government to take cognisance of the exploitation of Indian women in the nation, "who are brought to the UAE on tourist permits which are later converted to work permits leading to their exploitation." "I have requested the UAE authorities to put an end to this, and advised the youth to follow safe migration and skilled migration," she added.

Swaraj talked about the steps the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken by directing Chief Ministers of the Indian states in nabbing scamsters who trick Indian citizens by sending them to gulf nations on false job promises. "MEA has rescued over 2,33,000 Indian citizens, from all around the world, who were duped by scamsters on false promises of jobs," she noted.

Bringing attention to the increasing investments between the two countries, Swaraj also talked about UAE and India's decision to move towards co-production in the energy sector.

She thanked the Indian community for making the country proud due to their law-abiding and amiable nature while shedding light on the MEA's work in ensuring the safety and protection of the Indian diaspora in foreign nations.

She also shed light on India-Saudi relations and the cooperation showed by Saudi Arabia during the Yemen rescue, where "India rescued almost 5000 Indian citizens along with over 2000 citizens of various nations caught in the crossfire between the Arab coalition and Houthi rebel forces."

