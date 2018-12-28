Sushma Swaraj calls on Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering

national

Sushma Swaraj congratulated Tshering on his assuming office, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday called on visiting Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering here during the course of which important aspects of the India-Bhutan relationship came up for discussion.

"Warm exchange of views on important aspects of our bilateral relationship," he added.

Tshering will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

Earlier, the Bhutanese Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Tshering arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to India, his first official trip abroad after assuming office in October.

Tshering's Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) party, formed in 2013, won 30 of the 47 National Assembly seats in the elections in the Himalayan kingdom held in October.

The country of 800,000 people, located between India and China, has chosen a different party to rule at each election since the end of absolute monarchy in 2008.

India is a leading development aid partner for Bhutan. There are a number of institutional mechanisms between India and Bhutan in areas like security, border management, trade, economy, hydroelectricity, development cooperation and water resources.

