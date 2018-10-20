Search

Sushma Swaraj calls on Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Oct 20, 2018, 14:26 IST | IANS

Wickremesinghe will also hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe here on Saturday and reviewed progress on development projects being implemented on the island nation with India's aid

"Continuing commitment to deepen our partnership with a close friend," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted following the meeting.

"Exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed progress on development projects," Kumar said.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister arrived here on Thursday in what is his fifth visit to India since assuming office in 2015.

