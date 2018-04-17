Sushma Swaraj condoles death of Indian family in US

The Thottapilly family, from Santa Clarita, disappeared on April 6 while driving in a Honda Pilot through the Redwood Coast Highway on vacation

Sushma Swaraj/ File Pic

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday condoled the deaths of four members of an Indian family whose car had crashed into a swollen river in the US.

Following their disappearance, an appeal was made to Swaraj to find the family and she had assured all possible help by the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

"My heartfelt condolences on the tragic deaths of Sandeep Thotapilly, Soumya, and their two children. All the four bodies have been recovered from Eel River in California (US). We are helping their families in the visa process to enable their travel to the US," Swaraj tweeted.

Sandeep, 41, and Saachi, 9, were found dead inside the vehicle in the Eel River early this week in California. The body of Soumya, 38, was recovered from another area of the river on Friday while the body of Siddhant, 12, was recovered on Tuesday.

