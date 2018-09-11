Sushma Swaraj flags off self-driven car journey by 4 Indian mothers to UK

national

The four mothers embarked on the trip that will take them across 22 countries covering 20,000 km

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday flagged off a self-driven car journey by four Indian mothers to the UK -- a trip to highlight a mother's role in imparting positive values to children.

The four mothers embarked on the trip that will take them across 22 countries covering 20,000 km. "Mothers on Wheels - Out to heal the world! EAM @SushmaSwaraj flagging off a self-driven car journey by four Indian mothers to the United Kingdom covering 22 countries and 20,000 kms over 60 days. Noble message of highlighting mother's role in imparting positive values to children," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

