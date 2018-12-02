Sushma Swaraj: India not trapped by Pakistan's 'googlies'

national

Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539

Hitting out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for his recent statement on Kartarpur corridor, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that "India was not trapped by Pakistan's googlies."

Taking to her Twitter handle, the External Affairs Minister told Qureshi that his "googly" remark exposed him, and also shows that he has no respect for the sentiments of Sikh community.

"Foreign Minister of Pakistan - Your 'googly' remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but YOU. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play 'googlies'," Swaraj tweeted. "Let me explain to you that we were not trapped by your 'googlies'. Our two Sikh Ministers went to Kartarpur Sahib to offer prayers in the Holy Gurudwara," she added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur, Swaraj asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to clear his stand on the 'googly' remark made by his Minister.

"First of all, it was a pious work. There should not be a race of credit. Imran should answer that it was a googly or he had respected the sentiment of Sikhs from all across the world," she asserted. Qureshi had earlier claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Khan has "bowled a googly at India by opening the Kartarpur corridor".

The foundation stone of the route was laid down by Khan on November 28. The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539.

