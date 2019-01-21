Sushma Swaraj: Indian diaspora has dramatically changed world's perception of Indians

national

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday that diaspora community has changed the world's perception about Indians.

"They have kindled a new wave of appreciation for this land which has produced and exported so many achievers. The benchmarks for success, which the Pravasi community has set, is a motivation for us in India," Swaraj said while speaking at the inauguration of Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas.

The minister said people of Indian origin are currently heading different large multi-national corporations, heads of states and governments across the globe, raising India's global profile.

"Today, many of the multi-national corporations are headed by young Indian origin CEOs. Whether it is Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Ajay Banga of Mastercard, or Geeta Gopinath of IMF - it is indisputable that Indians are leading the world today," she noted.

Swaraj also pointed that while the Indian diaspora started migrating centuries ago, it is the migration of the educated, highly skilled and dynamic young Indians that has brought laurels to India.

"The success of each and every one of our emigrants is a testimonial to their unbeatable spirit, their dedication, and their patience and forbearance in the face of extreme hardships," she said.

"I would like you to contribute to the higher education and research and development sectors with your technical expertise and knowledge sharing, and help India harness its huge demographic dividend," she stated.

