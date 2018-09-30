Sushma Swaraj lambasts Pakistan at United Nations

international

"In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border," Sushma Swaraj said

Sushma Swaraj. Pic/AFP

India on Saturday lambasted Pakistan for extending continued support to terrorism on Indian soil and blamed Islamabad for sabotaging the talks process. In her address to the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urged the UN to adopt the India-initiated Comprehensive Convention on International terrorismn (CCIT) at the earliest so that this global scourge can be defined in definite terms as Pakistan calls terrorists freedom fighters.

"In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land, but across our border," Sushma Swaraj said. "Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity," she said.

"Pakistan glorifies killers; it refuses to see the blood of innocents," she said in an acerbic attack. "The killers of 9/11 met their fate; but the mastermind of 26/11 Hafiz Saeed still roams the streets of Pakistan with impunity."

In a reply to Pakistan's accusations of human rights violations by India, she asked, "Who can be a greater transgressor of human rights than a terrorist?"

