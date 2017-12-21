Sushma Swaraj: Medical visas of 3 Pakistani nationals approved

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that medical visas have been approved for three Pakistani nationals

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that medical visas have been approved for three Pakistani nationals. "Pakistan nationals Fatima Naeem (13 years), Mansoor Bhagani and Shehab Asif have sought medical visa for their treatment in India. We have approved their visa," she tweeted yesterday.



Representation pic

Asif needs a liver transplant and has an appointment at a Chennai hospital. Swaraj has adopted a sympathetic stand on granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals notwithstanding the strain in bilateral ties.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go