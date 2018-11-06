Sushma Swaraj meets First Lady of South Korea

national

Later in the day, Kim is scheduled to visit ASN Senior Secondary School in the national capital, after which she will meet the First Lady of India, Savita Kovind.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Pic/AFP

The First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Jung-sook met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday. 'EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Mrs Kim Jung-sook. India and ROK share a special strategic partnership since 2015 and our relations have deepened and diversified in recent years,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The South Korean First Lady arrived in India on Sunday at the special invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest for the Deepotsav event - Diwali celebrations - in Uttar Pradesh. Kim had previously visited India along with her husband and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in as part of their first visit to India in July this year.

Following the meeting, Kim is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi before emplaning for Lucknow.

