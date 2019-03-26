Sushma Swaraj: Pakistani Hindu girls be sent to their homes

national

Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that the two Hindu girls, who were reportedly kidnapped in Pakistan and forced to convert, should be restored to their families immediately.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said the age of the girls is not disputed and even Pakistan Prime Minister will not believe that girls of this tender age can voluntarily decide about their conversion and marriage.

"Forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan: The age of the girls is not disputed. Raveena is only 13 and Reena is 15 years old.

"Even the Prime Minister on Naya Pakistan will not believe that girls of this tender age can voluntarily decide about their conversion to another religion and marriage. Justice demands that both these girls should be restored to their families immediately," she said.

The Minister had on on Sunday sought details from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad following reports of abduction, forced conversion and underage marriage of two Pakistani Hindu girls in Sindh province.

The two sisters were reportedly abducted on the eve of Holi.

India also shared its concerns through an official note to Pakistan Foreign Office sent on Saturday and said that suitable remedial action is being taken by the Pakistan government to protect and promote safety, security and welfare of its own citizens, especially from the minority communities.

The incident came to light after their father and brother said in videos that went viral in social media that the two were kidnapped and forced to embrace Islam.

In a separate video, however, the minor girls were heard saying that they accepted Islam of their own free will.

Sushma Swaraj's tweet on Sunday had led to a spat between her and Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who had responded through tweet and said it was his country's internal issue.

Replying to Chaudhry's tweet, Sushma Swaraj asked him if giving data on abducted Hindu girls is making them nervous. She attributed the nervousness to a guilty conscience.

