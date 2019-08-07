Sushma Swaraj passes away: Bollywood celebrities pay their respects

bollywood

Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. Bollywood celebs expressed grief over the 67-year-old BJP stalwart's sad demise.

Sushma Swaraj

Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, July 6, 2019. Condolences poured in from all quarters of the world for the politician. While the entire world, including politicians and her followers, the Bollywood industry too expressed grief over the 67-year-old BJP stalwart's sad demise.

Sushma Swaraj was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, July 6, 2019, after the deterioration in her health. Sushma passed away at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Soon after the news of Swaraj's demise hit the internet, Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ekta Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Lata Mangeshkar, Swara Bhasker took to social media to offer condolences and remembered the beloved leader.

Anupam Kher went live on Twitter and shared his memories of Swaraj. Saddened by her sudden demise, Kher recalled the times he interacted with her on various occasions. Actor Boman Irani, too, mourned the loss of Swaraj.

A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation’s loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 6, 2019

Parineeti Chopra, expressing grief over Swaraj's demise, said she always felt proud that a woman from her hometown Ambala made it big.

I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big, and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar shared her deepest condolences to the graceful and honest leader. She wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji's sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly. [sic]"

From calling her a brilliant parliamentarian to a fine bilingual orator, Swara Bhasker said Sushma Swaraj was "greatly admired" for her resolve and work ethic.

RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology, but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 6, 2019

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi too tweeted how they shared a cordial relationship despite differences in thoughts.

Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 6, 2019

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health. During her tenure, the BJP leader had been active and popular on Twitter, reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance.

