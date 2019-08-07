Sushma Swaraj passes away: Final rites underway
The body was kept in the party office for people to pay homage after which it was taken to be cremated at the Lodhi crematorium with full state honours.
The mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj have been brought to Lodhi Crematorium after leaving from BJP headquarters. The last rites of the BJP leader has begun after which she will be cremated with full state honours.
The senior BJP leader’s body was brought in an ambulance to the BJP headquarters in the afternoon for people and leaders to pay homage amid chants of ‘Sushma ji, amar rahe!’ (Long live Sushmaji), after which it left for the crematorium.
As the body lied in state at the party headquarters, scores of BJP leaders and workers paid homage to the former external affairs minister amidst chants 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rahega' (Your name will be alive as long as sun and moon are there) .
Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda among others paid tribute to the former external affairs minister at her residence.
Prime Minister Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani had could not control their emotions as they visited the leader’s home to pay their last respects.
The 67-year-old’s health deteriorated at 9 pm and she was brought to the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm, said sources at AIIMS.
BJP veteran leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Swaraj, who was regarded as one of the most dynamic politicians in the country was 67 years old.
In pic: Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Uttar Pradesh, pays his last respects to the late SushmaSwaraj by making a charcoal portrait of her.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the mortal remains of the late Sushma Swaraj as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu offers his condolences to the family members of the late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Pic Courtesy/PIB
Prominent politicians and leaders across parties visited the residence of Sushma Swaraj to offer their condolences and pay their last respects to one of the most dynamic leaders of the nation. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was one of the first visitors to pay tribute to the late Sushma Swaraj.
Senior BJP leader and veteran politician LK Advani walked in along with his daughter Pratibha Advani to pay tributes to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Advani's daughter Pratibha was seen getting emotional as she hugged Swaraj's daughter Bansuri.
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi too visited the residence of the late Sushma Swaraj along with Rajiv Shukla to pay homage to the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
In pic: Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah offers his condolences to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
Former Congress President and MP from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the residence of the former Union minister Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute to the late leader.
Parliamentarians observed silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
In picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians observe silence during an obituary reference of former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha.
In pic: Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders review preparations at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi before the arrival of the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj
In Pic: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj stand beside the mortal remains of the late Sushma Swaraj at their residence in New Delhi.
In picture: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and party leader Satish Chandra Misra pay tribute to the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
In pic: Former chief minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy expresses his condolences to Swaraj Kaushal and Bansuri Kaushal, husband and daughter of the former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
In pic: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien expresses his condolences to Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi pays homage to the mortal remains of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
In pic: An unidentified woman gets emotional as she pays tributes to the former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi.
Former Prime Minister of India and Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh pays his last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj.
In pic: Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Sushma Swaraj.
Former Minister of External Affairs and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on August 6 after suffering a heart attack. Swaraj was 67 and is survived by her daughter and husband. PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kailash Satyarthi, Rahul Gandhi and other notable personalities visited the residence of the veteran BJP leader to pay their last respects. (All Pictures Courtesy/PTI and Twitter ANI)
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away