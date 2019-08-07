Sushma Swaraj passes away: Final rites underway

national

The body was kept in the party office for people to pay homage after which it was taken to be cremated at the Lodhi crematorium with full state honours.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President J P Nadda and other leaders review preparations at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi before the arrival of the mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

The mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj have been brought to Lodhi Crematorium after leaving from BJP headquarters. The last rites of the BJP leader has begun after which she will be cremated with full state honours.

The senior BJP leader’s body was brought in an ambulance to the BJP headquarters in the afternoon for people and leaders to pay homage amid chants of ‘Sushma ji, amar rahe!’ (Long live Sushmaji), after which it left for the crematorium.

As the body lied in state at the party headquarters, scores of BJP leaders and workers paid homage to the former external affairs minister amidst chants 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rahega' (Your name will be alive as long as sun and moon are there) .

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda among others paid tribute to the former external affairs minister at her residence.

Prime Minister Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani had could not control their emotions as they visited the leader’s home to pay their last respects.

The 67-year-old’s health deteriorated at 9 pm and she was brought to the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm, said sources at AIIMS.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

