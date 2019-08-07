Sushma Swaraj passes away: Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar pay tribute

national

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's untimely demise late night on Tuesday triggered a wave of shock and grief, with leaders cutting across the political spectrum paying their tribute to the esteemed leader

Chief Minister of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee gestures during an election campaign rally in Kurseong hills some 42 kms from Siliguri on April 12, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Leaders cutting across the political spectrum paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's who passed away untimely late night on Tuesday. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin tweeted condolences.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee mourned the demise of Swaraj and extended sympathy to her family. "Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her. Condolences to her family/admirers," Banerjee tweeted.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "She was a great leader, a brilliant speaker. The country will always remember the work done by her in the field of country interest and public welfare. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. May God give patience and courage to their families in this hour of grief."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also took to the micro-blogging site to pay tribute to the prolific leader. "I am deeply pained. As a woman, she had scaled many heights in public life and excelled at it. My condolences to her family, friends and cadre."

Sushma Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health. She reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt and was declared dead at 10:50 pm. Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

