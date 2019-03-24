Sushma Swaraj seeks report into kidnapping of 2 girls in Pakistan

national

In a tweet, Swaraj, while tagging a media report about the incident, said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the matter. According to the media report, the incident took place in Dharki town of Ghotki district

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought details from the Indian envoy in Pakistan into the reported abduction of two Hindu teenaged girls and their forcible conversion to Islam on the eve of Holi in Sindh province.

It said the Hindu community in the area staged protests, demanding action against perpetrators of the alleged crime. India has been raising the issue of plight of minorities, particularly the Hindu community in Pakistan.

