Sushma Swaraj shows her witty side while offering help on Twitter

Sushma Swaraj shows Twitterati a dash of humour when a certain user replied to her tweet. Have a look below

Sushma Swaraj

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday showed her witty side on Twitter while helped people with visa-related issues on the social media site. She gave us a taste of her humour when a user replied to her tweet.

A Twitter user, kianiistarr, who is currently staying in New York, had expressed her concern that she needed help on issuing of visa as her wedding was held up. Soon the Union Minister came to her rescue and assured that she should not postpone her wedding due to visa.

The user explained on Twitter that she is currently held up in New York while her in-laws in India are waiting for her. She added that her application had been 'pending for months now.

She said, "@SushmaSwaraj @passportsevamea india visa approval has been "pending verification" for months now.my in-laws / sasuraal is in india i also have to attend my own marriage reception.Please help on moving the process along. all paperwork & sponsor documentation as been completed! (Sic)"

@SushmaSwaraj @passportsevamea india visa approval has been "pending verification" for months now. my in-laws / sasuraal is in india i also have to attend my own marriage reception. Please help on moving the process along. all paperwork & sponsor documentation as been completed! — princesskiani (@kianiistarr) March 24, 2019

Swaraj made a prompt reply to the tweet saying, Oh !…………… I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don’t have to postpone the wedding any further.”

Oh !............... I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don't have to postpone the wedding any further. https://t.co/JxTuD7Anku — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 3, 2019

Following up on Swaraj's response on Twitter, another user, Troll daddy, tweeted saying that she was much more humourous than Congress President Rahul Gandhi. To which, Swaraj said, “Then I should stop being humorous.”

Then I should stop being humorous. https://t.co/9wC3lsbo7Y — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 3, 2019

Last week, when a Twitter user asked her as to why she changed she prefixed 'chowkidar' to her name on the microblogging site. The BJP leader said she was resorting to "chowkidari" of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.

Swaraj tweeted, "Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad."

