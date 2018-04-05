Sushma Swaraj: Terrorism foremost threat to International peace

Terrorism is foremost threat to international peace and security. It undermines our ability to attain developmental goals. Unfortunately, talks to combat terrorism have not been matched by our actions

Sushma Swaraj

India on Thursday acknowledged that terrorism is the primary threat to international peace and security and talks to combat terrorism have not been matched by the actions.

"Terrorism is foremost threat to international peace and security. It undermines our ability to attain developmental goals. Unfortunately, talks to combat terrorism have not been matched by our actions," External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj remarked at Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku.

She also called for the reformation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The two-day Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, titled "Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development" kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister also signed two documents with Azerbaijan, they are visa waiver for diplomatic, official and service passports holders and cooperation between diplomatic training institutes.

Swaraj is on a three-day visit to the Central Asian country to attend the NAM mid-term ministerial conference, having arrived earlier on Wednesday.

India and Azerbaijan on Wednesday agreed for a global and concerted action to combat terrorism, stating that both sides had zero tolerance on the issue.

At a joint press meet with her Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj said, "India and Azerbaijan shared the view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global scourge that requires global action in the spirit of zero tolerance, including by rooting out terrorist safe havens, disrupting terrorist networks, and financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists."

Earlier, the MEA said in a statement, "As a founding member of NAM, India remains committed to the purposes and principles of the movement. External Affairs Minister's participation in the NAM ministerial meeting will underline India's continued active and constructive engagement within the movement with a view to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation among its member states."

