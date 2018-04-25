Sushma Swaraj visits Buddhist monastery ahead of 6th India-Mongolia meet

Sushma Swaraj, who is the first Indian foreign minister to visit in Mongolia in 42 years, is on a two-day visit to the Buddhist nation

Ulaanbaatar: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met her counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar ahead of the 6th round of India-Mongolia Joint Consultative Committee meeting.

Earlier, she commenced the day with a visit to Gandan Tegchenling Monastery, where she was welcomed by the chief abbott of Mongolian Buddhism, Hambo Lama D. Choijamts.

"The Gandan Tegchenling monastery is known to be the centre of Mongolian Buddhist and a treasure house of a valuable Buddhist heritage, knowledge and unique rituals." as said by Kumar," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Later in the day, the foreign minister is scheduled to address a gathering to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Buddhist Lama Kushok Bakula at Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

She will also hold a meeting with the senior dignitaries and diplomats followed by an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora residing in Mongolia.

Sushma Swaraj arrived Mongolia on Tuesday after wrapping her China visit where she attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Beijing.

