Sushma Swaraj: Work on Jaitapur nuclear plant to start soon

national

The proposed project would be the largest nuclear power generating station in the world by net generation capacity

Sushma Swaraj

Work on the proposed Jaitapur nuclear power plant in Maharashtra will start as soon as possible, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

"Both sides are working towards starting the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project as soon as possible," Sushma Swaraj said after holding delegation-level talks with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"We are happy that both sides have made considerable progress in pursuance of the Industrial Way Forward Agreement in 2018 between NPCIL (Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited) and (French utility firm) EDF," she said in a joint presser.

"Today, we also adopted a Status of Progress for Implementation of Industrial Way Forward Agreement."

The proposed project would be the largest nuclear power generating station in the world by net generation capacity.

Le Drian said that both sides reviewed the European pressurised reactor (EPR) project in Jaitapur, and adopted an action plan to guide their work for the coming months so as to advance as efficiently as possible towards the final decision for building the power plant.

"Six EPRs account for a total capacity of almost 10 GW, which is a significant contribution to India's aim of producing 40 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, in keeping with its commitments made ahead of the Paris Climate Conference (in 2015)," he said.

"The Jaitapur project will also contribute to Make in India as it involves transfers of production, technology, joint research and training."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates