Sushmita Mukherjee now agony aunt?

television

Mukherjee on foraying into the digital space with the role of a life coach in Imperfect, and the place of seasoned actors in cinema

Sushmita Mukherjee

Over three decades later, Sushmita Mukherjee is still remembered as Kitty from director Pankaj Parashar's show, Karamchand, which aired on Doordarshan in the mid-80s. She played the dim-witted secretary of the carrot-chomping detective Karamchand (Pankaj Kapur) in the series.

"Though it was a different generation, I still find people referring to me as Kitty. It's sweet, and I feel nice about it. But my sons are amused when anyone calls me that. I tell them it was [relating to] a time before they were born," she says. Known for her comic timing, Mukherjee, who dabbles in films, TV and theatre, is now exploring a new platform. She makes her debut with Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra's series, Imperfect, which dropped on a digital platform yesterday.

"It is now and happening, so I was keen to give it a shot. It's like a film shoot, where you are given a bound script, so you can do your homework and know your graph. It's unlike TV, which is determined by TRPs. What was also interesting is that the show is being helmed by a female director duo — Vidhi Gulati and Ruchi Joshi." Imperfect, which is in Hindi and English, has Mukherjee play a life coach. "My character, Simi, is sassy and bossy. She is not the typical 50-plus aunty. She has been an item girl and enjoyed considerable fame, and now, she imparts philosophical lessons."

Unlike TV and films, Mukherjee finds that the digital medium offers many opportunities to seasoned actors like her to play roles other than that of a mother or aunt. "I wish the show was a bit longer though as it is only a 10-episode run." Mukherjee, who is also seen on the soap, Krishna Chali London, is in talks for another web show, which sees her plays a silver-haired granny. Last seen on the big screen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, she says she is open to all kinds of good roles. With husband (Raja Bundela), she does theatre, which keeps her busy throughout the year. She also has a book that will be published soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates