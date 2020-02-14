Sushmita Sen celebrates Valentine's Day with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl are giving some major relationship goals with their latest loved-up pictures on social media. The former Miss Universe celebrated Valentine's Day with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of her Valentine's Day celebrations. She shared pictures with her daughter and her beau as they cut a cake and posed for pictures. In the first picture, the Main Hoon Na actress can be seen sitting on the floor with her daughters lying down with their heads on her lap. In the next picture, the lovebirds can be seen lost in each other's eyes.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, Sushmita wrote, "Happpyyyy Valentines Day. Here's wishing you love that helps you grow... May you be the one that loves more!! mmuuaaaah, I love you guys"

On his part, Rohman wished his girlfriend Happy Valentine's Day by sharing her adorable picture on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, "You Are my PEACE, my SOLACE, my SALVATION!!!

@sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU"

Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seems to be going strong.

On the professional front, there are reports of the actress making her digital debut. She has previously starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, and No Problem.

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

