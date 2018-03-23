Sushmita Sen happy about changing image of adoption

Sushmita Sen expressed her views when she became a part of TV show Vh1 Inside Access, read a statement from the channel



Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen, who raises two adopted daughters, is happy that people are now more open to the idea of adoption. She says it is high time people get over the thinking that blood and bones create a family. The "Main Hoon Na" star expressed her views when she became a part of TV show "Vh1 Inside Access", read a statement from the channel.

She said: "I think people need to get out of this zone which is really just a zone... where they believe that blood and bones create a family. That we are truly not marrying an absolute stranger and it has nothing to do with your bloodline and suddenly become your everything that you will even take his last name. "Do you know 45 per cent of children are no longer in the orphanages anymore? If not in India, then globally people are adopting.

"I cannot tell you how amazing that makes me feel to know that this world, despite all its social media distractions, has a heart as large as that. That's awesome," added the actress, who has two daughters named Renee and Alisah. She has some advice for her daughters.

"There is a difference between reputation and being honourable. Reputation is what others think of you or know of you. Being honourable is what you know of yourself. It's okay if you have bad reputation, always be honourable. That's really important," she said. The former Miss Universe has featured in films like "No Problem", "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" and "Bewafaa". She is also seen in the fashion world as a showstopper quite often.

Sushmita has tips for budding models. "Be sure you want to do it. Don't do it because everyone else is doing it. Find your own expression of your body type. Don't become too skinny and starve, you have got to live your life in that body. So respect that. No profession should tell you otherwise," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever