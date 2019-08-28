Sushmita Sen has the sweetest birthday wish for the 'love of her life'

bollywood

Sushmita Sen's younger daughter, Alisah, has just turned 10. Mommy Sush had the loveliest message for her little one; check it out!

Sushmita Sen shared this photo of daughter Alisah on her Instagram account

Sushmita Sen's younger daughter, Alisah, has just entered the double digits and Sush couldn't be more excited. Sushmita has two daughters - Renee and Alisah - and she's extremely close to both of them. The actress frequently shares pictures and videos of her two babies and today, she couldn't refrain from posting a beautiful birthday message for Alisah.

Sushmita shared a photo of the now 10-year-old sitting in a play area. Sush captioned the image, "We enter double digits!!!! Happppyyyyy 10th Birthday to the love of my life!!! May God bless this gift called 'Alisah'..." Check out the photo below:

How sweet is this birthday post? Alisah looks utterly cute as she looks up into the camera, don't you think? Many of Sushmita's Instagram followers and industry friends commented on the photo. Tara Sharma wrote, "Aw adorable! Happy birthday cutie and welcome to the wonderful world of dds Our Zen turned 10 this yr too.. how time flies Loads of good wishes and love from all of us to all of you", while an Instagram user commented, "Happy birthday big girl. she's so adorable."

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee and Alisah and opened up about it at a recent event. According to a report in IANS, Sushmita said, "In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood."

"The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," she further added.

