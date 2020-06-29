Sushmita Sen-led Aarya co-creator: We wish to make five seasons like Penoza

Sushmita Sen could not have asked for a more powerful comeback vehicle than Ram Madhvani's Aarya. The web series, an official adaptation of the Dutch crime drama Penoza, has been widely applauded for its strong performances and deft direction. Even as the team is basking in the appreciation, talks of developing subsequent seasons are underway.

Sandeep Modi, who co-directed the Disney+Hotstar series along with Madhvani and Vinod Rawat, reveals, "We wish to make it across five seasons, like Penoza. We are blessed because it is an adaptation of an [international] show, so we know how the story will be moving forward. The plot points are in our head, and now, it has to be put on paper. Let's hope it gets greenlit soon."



Penoza

The nine-part thriller traces Sen's character Aarya who is compelled to take over the drug business after her husband is killed. Point out how the narrative seems to have reached its resolution at the end of the season, and the director says they deliberately did not resort to cliff-hangers. "Even though the series continues, we ensured that there was a sense of completion in this season. We did not want to leave the audience hanging."

Adapting a story to a particular milieu comes with its challenges. Modi credits Madhvani for transforming a Dutch show into one that seamlessly fits in Rajasthan. "When Ram had gone to shoot for Satyamev Jayate, he saw a field of flowers and was told it was opium. That's when he thought of setting the story against the backdrop of the opium business. We could have set it anywhere in India, but Rajasthan has an air of royalty that added to the show."



Sandeep Modi

Modi believes Sen elevated the series with her stellar performance. "She is not only a sharp actor, but also has high respect for the written word. She contributed so much to her character with her suggestions," he concludes.

