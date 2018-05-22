Sushmita Sen reminisces Miss Universe win: Nothing has changed except years gone by

At the time when Sushmita Sen won Miss Universe title, she was just 18



Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen, who won the Miss Universe title for India in the Philippines on May 21, 1994, says nothing has changed since the time she won the title except for the years gone by. At the time when she won, she was just 18.

On Monday, Sushmita Sen shared an emotional note on her Instagram along with a close up shot of herself. She wrote: "I was 18-years-old when India won Miss Universe for the very first time on May 21, 1994. I am 42 now, still a 'miss' with a 'universe' inside me. Nothing has changed except the years."

"Thank you guys for the letters, cards and gifts but mostly for remembering the universe is lovingly abundant and so what we give out, we get more of. I celebrate with you India and Philippines (my second home)," she added.

After completing her reign as Miss Universe, Sushmita began receiving various offers to act in films. She started her career with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. Since then, Sushmita has worked in films like "Aankhen", "Main Hoon Na", "Zindaggi Rocks" and "No Problem".

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS