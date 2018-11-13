Sushmita Sen shares her 'ring' of truth on social media

bollywood

Sushmita Sen wrote on social media, "Speak of rings and commitment, I am game! All other gossips can die in vain"

Sushmita Sen turns 43 on November 19. The actor has always been open about her relationships. So her confession that she's in love with model Rohman Shawl (who is said to be in his late 20s) is not exactly a surprise."

There has always been something different about Sush, the reason she stands out from the rest of B-Town. The actor wrote on social media, "Speak of rings and commitment, I am game! All other gossip can die in vain. Not getting married yet. 'Rohman'cing life absolutely (sic)."

A few days ago, a report in DNA started doing rounds, it is also said that the duo might take the plunge next year. A friend of the actress informed the daily saying, "Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year."

The report further added that it was a "collective decision" by both Sushmita and Rohman about tying the knot. "Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," claims the informer.

