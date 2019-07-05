Sushmita Sen takes up the #BottleCapChallenge with family

bollywood

Sushmita Sen has taken up the #BottleCapChallenge along with her daughters Alisah and Renee, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Pic courtesy/Sushmita Sen's Instagram account

The Bottle Cap Challenge is driving the internet crazy, and there are many celebrities across the world who have taken up this challenge. From Akshay Kumar to Siddhant Chaturvedi and international stars like Jason Statham, John Mayer and many others have done this challenge with ease.

Celebrities have also been giving this fun challenge their own unique twist, like when Vidyut Jammwal uncapped three bottles at once, or when Tiger Shroff did the challenge blindfolded. Now, our very own Sushmita Sen has taken up the challenge along with her daughters Alisah and Renee, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The model-actress has not only aced it, but also made kids Renee, Alisah and Rohman Shawl show off some amazing skills. Sush shared the videos of herself and her family doing the challenge on Instagram and captioned it: "Why should boys have all the fun!!! Renee, Alisah #yourstruly & @rohmanshawl all in #bottlecapchallenge #superfun #familytime #dubai #challengeaccepted I love you guys!!! #familybottlecapchallenge"

The actress, who has been holidaying in Dubai, amazed fans by uncapping a bottle with a flying kick. Sushmita posted a video on her Instagram account where she along with her daughters and Rohman take up the challenge one by one. The eye-catching part is when the girls open the bottle in one go.

On the professional front, there are reports of the actress making her digital debut. She has previously starred in films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Aankhen, Filhaal..., Vaastu Shastra, Main Hoon Na, Chingaari, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Zindaggi Rocks, Karma Aur Holi, and No Problem.

