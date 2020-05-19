Sushmita Sen: Was diagnosed with Addison's disease, had no fight left in me

Sushmita Sen is one of the most charming and magnetic speakers we have in Bollywood. When she speaks, one listens! She has often spoken about her journey in Bollywood and becoming the first Indian to be crowned the Miss Universe in 1994 and making history. But now, in her YouTube video, she has made a shocking revelation in the description of suffering from an Auto-Immune Disease called Addison's Disease.

Sharing when it happened and what and how it made her feel, she wrote, "After I was diagnosed with an Autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression." (sic) She also went on to describe the symptoms and how traumatic the aftermath was.

She added, "The dark circles under my eyes can't even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with Nunchaku." (sic)

Have a look at the video right here:

Nunchaku is an Okinawan martial arts weapon consisting of two sticks connected at one end by a short chain or rope. And this is what the actress has been practicing currently to help herself combat this disease. She took to her Instagram account to share a post with the same. Have a look right here:

This revelation is sure to shock her fans but we all are also happy that the actress has found a remedy that's really helping her. We only wish to see her smiling and spreading hope and happiness with her posts and videos.

